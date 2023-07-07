Three inmates arrested, two hospitalized after fight starts in Riley County Jail

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three inmates were arrested while two were hospitalized after a fight started in the Riley County Jail.

Riley County Police Department Daily News said officers filed a report for aggravated battery around 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 6 in the Riley County Jail. 25- and 28-year-old inmates were listed as the victims when inmate Shawn Samuelson, 22, of Manhattan, hit the 25-year-old victim in the head and inmates Travell Hairston, 32, and Jarman Morgan, 45, both of Manhattan, punched the 28-year-old multiple times.

RCPD officials said both victims were transported to Via Christi for treatment of lacerations.

According to RCPD officials, Samuelson, Hairston and Morgan were all arrested for aggravated battery and remain confined in the Riley County Jail.

