Three inmates arrested, two hospitalized after fight starts in Riley County Jail

Three inmates were arrested while two were hospitalized after a fight started in the Riley...
Three inmates were arrested while two were hospitalized after a fight started in the Riley County Jail.(RCPD)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three inmates were arrested while two were hospitalized after a fight started in the Riley County Jail.

Riley County Police Department Daily News said officers filed a report for aggravated battery around 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 6 in the Riley County Jail. 25- and 28-year-old inmates were listed as the victims when inmate Shawn Samuelson, 22, of Manhattan, hit the 25-year-old victim in the head and inmates Travell Hairston, 32, and Jarman Morgan, 45, both of Manhattan, punched the 28-year-old multiple times.

RCPD officials said both victims were transported to Via Christi for treatment of lacerations.

According to RCPD officials, Samuelson, Hairston and Morgan were all arrested for aggravated battery and remain confined in the Riley County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On July 6, the Topeka Police Department arrested Autumn Eastman, 29, for multiple charges...
TPD search warrant leads to arrest for child endangerment
Raymond Barker
Possible stabbing in Central Topeka leads to man’s arrest for alleged attack
Terence Foster
One arrested after downtown fistfight evolves into threats with a firearm
According to officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, Heather Ann...
Neb. woman arrested for contraband following traffic stop in Jackson County
FILE
K-18 crash caused by attempt to pass on shoulder, one hospitalized

Latest News

13 News This Morning Weather Recap
Dierks Bentley is set to visit the Stormont Vail Events Center.
Dierks Bentley set to visit Stormont Vail Events Center
FILE - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach answers questions from reporters during a news...
Kansas attorney general sues to prevent transgender people from changing driver’s licenses
Crews were responding to a report of several cars that were possibly on fire late Friday...
Four cars in salvage yard catch fire Friday morning in North Topeka