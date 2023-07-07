Survey ranks K-State coach Jerome Tang as ‘most well-respected men’s college basketball coach of 2023′

Jayhawk’s coach Bill Self ranked #23 in survey
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang sirects his team in the second half of an Elite 8 college...
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang sirects his team in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Florida Atlantic in the NCAA Tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Tori Whalen
Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A survey determined that Kansas State University’s head basketball coach Jerome Tang is the most well-respected men’s college basketball coach of 2023.

A research survey conducted by Betway ranked Tang first with a positive online sentiment score of 39.0%.

Betway is an online sports betting resource that decided to research who is the most respected coach in men’s college basketball, specifically, the coaches that have made a lasting impact on their players, the fans, and the game.

To research how much the fans strongly like the coach of their favorite basketball team, Betway said it ranked the head coaches with help from a social listening tool called Linkfluence. The source created a positive online sentiment score for each coach based on the online conversation surrounding said coach on Twitter during the past year.

However, the sports betting website wanted to mention that they mean no disrespect to the coaches ranked the lowest. A company representative said this is a social media power ranking, and anyone in their “first top jobs will be duly rewarded next season once the fans had a chance to know them better.”

Bill Self, the University of Kansas’ men’s basketball team’s head coach, was ranked #23.

Here are the first 25 rankings in the Betway survey:

CoachTeamPositive Online Sentiment Score%
Jerome TangKansas State Wildcats39.0%
Shaka SmartMarquette Golden Eagles31.7%
Dennis GatesMissouri Tigers31.5%
Jim LarrañagaMiami Hurricanes30.9%
Kelvin SampsonHouston Cougars28.5%
Jon ScheyerDuke Blue Devils27.2%
Dusty MayFlorida Atlantic Owls26.5%
Rodney TerryTexas Longhorns24.7%
Brian DutcherSan Diego State Aztecs24.6%
Rick BarnesTennessee Volunteers24.2%
Dan HurleyUConn Huskies23.9%
Tony BennettVirginia Cavaliers23.9%
Scott DrewBaylor Bears23.7%
Mick CroninUCLA Bruins22.8%
Tommy LloydArizona Wildcats22.6%
Randy BennettSaint Mary’s Gaels22.0%
Jamie DixonTCU Horned Frogs21.5%
Buzz WilliamsTexas A&M Aggies21.0%
Mark FewGonzaga Bulldogs20.0%
Matt PainterPurdue Boilermakers19.7%
Penny HardawayMemphis Tigers19.1%
Mike WoodsonIndiana Hoosiers18.6%
*Bill SelfKansas Jayhawks16.2%
Nate OatsAlabama Crimson Tide16.0%
Sean MillerXavier Musketeers13.7%

