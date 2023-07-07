Survey ranks K-State coach Jerome Tang as ‘most well-respected men’s college basketball coach of 2023′
Jayhawk’s coach Bill Self ranked #23 in survey
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A survey determined that Kansas State University’s head basketball coach Jerome Tang is the most well-respected men’s college basketball coach of 2023.
A research survey conducted by Betway ranked Tang first with a positive online sentiment score of 39.0%.
Betway is an online sports betting resource that decided to research who is the most respected coach in men’s college basketball, specifically, the coaches that have made a lasting impact on their players, the fans, and the game.
To research how much the fans strongly like the coach of their favorite basketball team, Betway said it ranked the head coaches with help from a social listening tool called Linkfluence. The source created a positive online sentiment score for each coach based on the online conversation surrounding said coach on Twitter during the past year.
However, the sports betting website wanted to mention that they mean no disrespect to the coaches ranked the lowest. A company representative said this is a social media power ranking, and anyone in their “first top jobs will be duly rewarded next season once the fans had a chance to know them better.”
Bill Self, the University of Kansas’ men’s basketball team’s head coach, was ranked #23.
Here are the first 25 rankings in the Betway survey:
|Coach
|Team
|Positive Online Sentiment Score%
|Jerome Tang
|Kansas State Wildcats
|39.0%
|Shaka Smart
|Marquette Golden Eagles
|31.7%
|Dennis Gates
|Missouri Tigers
|31.5%
|Jim Larrañaga
|Miami Hurricanes
|30.9%
|Kelvin Sampson
|Houston Cougars
|28.5%
|Jon Scheyer
|Duke Blue Devils
|27.2%
|Dusty May
|Florida Atlantic Owls
|26.5%
|Rodney Terry
|Texas Longhorns
|24.7%
|Brian Dutcher
|San Diego State Aztecs
|24.6%
|Rick Barnes
|Tennessee Volunteers
|24.2%
|Dan Hurley
|UConn Huskies
|23.9%
|Tony Bennett
|Virginia Cavaliers
|23.9%
|Scott Drew
|Baylor Bears
|23.7%
|Mick Cronin
|UCLA Bruins
|22.8%
|Tommy Lloyd
|Arizona Wildcats
|22.6%
|Randy Bennett
|Saint Mary’s Gaels
|22.0%
|Jamie Dixon
|TCU Horned Frogs
|21.5%
|Buzz Williams
|Texas A&M Aggies
|21.0%
|Mark Few
|Gonzaga Bulldogs
|20.0%
|Matt Painter
|Purdue Boilermakers
|19.7%
|Penny Hardaway
|Memphis Tigers
|19.1%
|Mike Woodson
|Indiana Hoosiers
|18.6%
|*Bill Self
|Kansas Jayhawks
|16.2%
|Nate Oats
|Alabama Crimson Tide
|16.0%
|Sean Miller
|Xavier Musketeers
|13.7%
