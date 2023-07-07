Survey ranks K-State coach Jerome Tang as ‘most well-respected men’s college basketball coach of 2023′

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A survey determined that Kansas State University’s head basketball coach Jerome Tang is the most well-respected men’s college basketball coach of 2023.

A research survey conducted by Betway ranked Tang first with a positive online sentiment score of 39.0%.

Betway is an online sports betting resource that decided to research who is the most respected coach in men’s college basketball, specifically, the coaches that have made a lasting impact on their players, the fans, and the game.

To research how much the fans strongly like the coach of their favorite basketball team, Betway said it ranked the head coaches with help from a social listening tool called Linkfluence. The source created a positive online sentiment score for each coach based on the online conversation surrounding said coach on Twitter during the past year.

However, the sports betting website wanted to mention that they mean no disrespect to the coaches ranked the lowest. A company representative said this is a social media power ranking, and anyone in their “first top jobs will be duly rewarded next season once the fans had a chance to know them better.”

Bill Self, the University of Kansas’ men’s basketball team’s head coach, was ranked #23.

Here are the first 25 rankings in the Betway survey:

Coach Team Positive Online Sentiment Score% Jerome Tang Kansas State Wildcats 39.0% Shaka Smart Marquette Golden Eagles 31.7% Dennis Gates Missouri Tigers 31.5% Jim Larrañaga Miami Hurricanes 30.9% Kelvin Sampson Houston Cougars 28.5% Jon Scheyer Duke Blue Devils 27.2% Dusty May Florida Atlantic Owls 26.5% Rodney Terry Texas Longhorns 24.7% Brian Dutcher San Diego State Aztecs 24.6% Rick Barnes Tennessee Volunteers 24.2% Dan Hurley UConn Huskies 23.9% Tony Bennett Virginia Cavaliers 23.9% Scott Drew Baylor Bears 23.7% Mick Cronin UCLA Bruins 22.8% Tommy Lloyd Arizona Wildcats 22.6% Randy Bennett Saint Mary’s Gaels 22.0% Jamie Dixon TCU Horned Frogs 21.5% Buzz Williams Texas A&M Aggies 21.0% Mark Few Gonzaga Bulldogs 20.0% Matt Painter Purdue Boilermakers 19.7% Penny Hardaway Memphis Tigers 19.1% Mike Woodson Indiana Hoosiers 18.6% *Bill Self Kansas Jayhawks 16.2% Nate Oats Alabama Crimson Tide 16.0% Sean Miller Xavier Musketeers 13.7%

