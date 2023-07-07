Stormont Vail Health welcomes new nocturnist

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health welcomed a new nocturnist.

Stormont Vail Health officials said they are welcoming Dr. Faisal Khalid Alruwaili as the hospital’s newest nocturnist. As a nocturnist specializing in internal medicine, he provides overnight care in the Topeka campus located at 1500 SW 10th Ave.

Stormont Vail Health officials indicated Dr. Alruwaili was born and raised in Saudi Arabia. As the oldest of five siblings, the responsibility of caring for others became second nature from a young age. After high school, Dr. Alruwaili pursued his education and career in medicine in the U.S.

Moving to a new country without the physical support of family refined his resourcefulness and adaptability. These traits play an important role and help him appreciate the challenges that come with his work.

“At night, we’re more limited on resources, which can get a little intense,” he said. “You only have a partial house of consultants or physicians at night. It requires a degree of resourcefulness.”

Despite these limitations, Stormont Vail Health officials indicated Dr. Alruwaili appreciates the challenges that can arise as a nocturnist and doesn’t let them interfere with his patients’ experience.

“I like to listen to patients. That’s key,” said Alruwaili. “Trying to figure out what’s bothering them, what their symptoms are, what their complaints are – it’s like a puzzle. Once you listen closely to what they say, that makes it much easier to identify their concerns and target that specific complaint. It’s really listening to the patient and correlating that with what I know and what their labs and others’ work has shown.”

According to officials with Stormont Vail Health, after pursuing an undergraduate degree in chemistry and biology, he completed medical training at Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine in New York City in 2020. He comes to Stormont Vail from his internal medicine residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas.

Officials with Stormont Vail Health said as a resident, Dr. Alruwaili developed and co-wrote several courses and training modules for use by medical students. His certifications and licensures include ultrasound-guided central venous catheter placement, paracentesis, arthrocentesis, and joint injection.

Stormont Vail Health officials noted Dr. Alruwaili’s interest in the science of medicine and genuine drive to help others will go a long way toward supporting his patients and colleagues. Outside the hospital, Dr. Alruwaili enjoys exploring his new home and spending as much time as possible outside. His activities include hiking and barbequing, where he is currently perfecting his ability to grill the perfect steak.

