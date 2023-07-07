Salina man arrested after burglary and theft of power tools in Dickinson County

Troy Dean Holcom, 51, of Salina, was placed under arrest and booked into the Dickinson County...
Troy Dean Holcom, 51, of Salina, was placed under arrest and booked into the Dickinson County Jail on requested charges of burglary and theft.(Dickinson County Sheriff's Office)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DICKINSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina man is behind bars after burglary and theft of power tools from a local high school in Dickinson County.

Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a burglary and theft of power tools was reported on Thursday, July 6 at Solomon High School located at 409 N Pine St. in Solomon, Kan. A deputy responded and was advised by the employees who arrived at work that about $1,393 worth of tools was missing. The investigation led to a search warrant being obtained for a residence in Salina, Kan. During the search of the residence, tools that were taken during the burglary were recovered.

According to officials with the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, in the afternoon, the deputy that responded to the burglary made contact with the suspect in the case. Troy Dean Holcom, 51, of Salina, was placed under arrest and booked into the Dickinson County Jail on requested charges of burglary and theft.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

