New program trains high school students for phlebotomy jobs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Blood draws are a big part of health care.

A new program aims to make sure people know how to do it the right way - and keep those needle sticks to a minimum for you!

Recent high school graduates Aaliyah Smith and Lilly Jones are part of the first class in a phlebotomy program at USD 501′s Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers.

“I don’t really mind needles,” Lilly said about why she signed up. “I just thought it was very interesting.”

Aaliyah agrees.

“This is a really great opportunity to get another certification if I wanted to do it while I was in college,” she said.

Both Lilly and Aaliyah previously went through TCALC’s Certified Nursing Assistant program and work at Stormont Vail. Stormont partners with Topeka Public Schools on the programs, training high school students for careers in health care.

“They want to provide that opportunity for kids in the area to be able to learn phlebotomy and CNA, so we build a good program, or a good care force for the community,” said Kathy Pope, PBT (ASCP), Stormont’s phlebotomy educator.

The phlebotomy program is 120 hours over eight weeks. Students have classroom instruction, and practice on simulators and each other, leading up to a certification test. It’s a lot more than just sticking a needle in someone’s arm. They learn skills including communication.

“We don’t know the other person coming at us with a needle, so we’re instantly going to be a little bit on edge. Knowing how to communicate with the other person, with the patient, and make them feel at ease is important,” Pope said. “How to stick involves angle of needle, involves being able to visualize where the needle sits in the vein, knowing a certain order of collection for the tubes and knowing what additives are in the tubes.”

A phlebotomy certification isn’t required in Kansas, but it is a bonus for potential employers because qualified phlebotomists are vital.

“We collect blood for trauma, strokes, any kind of severe issue. We have phlebotomists in both the clinics and the hospital,” Pope said.

The program also is giving Aaliyah and Lilly a head start on their goals.

“I really like little kids and I want to be an obestetrician/gynocologist,” Aaliyah said.

“My future goal is to become a neonatalogist, so working with babies that are sick,” Lilly said. “I’ve always loved taking care of people, just making them feel better in the time that they’re with you.”

With this extra knowledge, they’re already seeing it’s a path they can stick with.

“It’s helped me with my communications skill and having the opportunity to meet new people and build relationships,” Aaliyah said.

The program also requires successful sticks - called venipunctures - on 50 real people. You can help the students reach that goal by lending an arm for 10 minutes over the next two weeks at TCALC’s building, 500 SW Tuffy Kellogg Dr. Sign up for a volunteer time from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 10 to 14 or 17 to 19 at this link.

