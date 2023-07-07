Minority Mental Health Awareness Month encourages people to find support

Counselor Phelicia Glass says it's important for everyone to pay attention to how they're feeling, and not be shy about asking for help
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lot of people feel shy or uncomfortable asking about help for their mental health, and it’s an even bigger issue for people of color.

July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. Licensed counselor Phelica Glass visited Eye on NE Kanas with information for minority communities - and for everyone - to know about their mental health.

The U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services says, in 2021. an estimated 39 percent of Black or African American adults, 25 percent of Asian adults, and 36 percent of Hispanic/Latino adults who had mental illness treated, compared to 52 percent of non-Hispanic white adults. They say several factors contribute to poor mental health outcomes for racial and ethnic minorities, including lack of access, cultural stigma, discrimination or overall lack of awareness.

Glass said everyone should pay attention to how they’re feeling. If they’re having issues like losing focus at work, sleeping more, avoiding family and friends, or have other behaviors that aren’t the norm for them, they should consider seeking professional help.

Find additional information from HHS at https://www.minorityhealth.hhs.gov/minority-mental-health/. You also can contact Glass at https://www.thegriefcounselor.com/.

