Man in custody early Friday after Jefferson County chase ends in crash

Jacob Skinner, 24, was booked into the Jefferson County Jail after a police chase ended in a crash early Friday near Oskaloosa.(KY3)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OSKALOOSA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken into custody early Friday following a short police chase that ended in a crash in Jefferson County, authorities said.

The chase was reported around 7:35 a.m. Friday near K-92 highway and Marion Road. The location was about 2 miles northwest of Oskaloosa.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig said the chase lasted for a brief period of time before the driver of the vehicle being pursued crashed his car.

A Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy then took the driver, who was reported uninjured, into custody.

The man, identified as Jacob Skinner, 24, was booked into the Jefferson County Jail in Oskaloosa in connection with fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer; no liability insurance; vehicle registration violation; and speeding.

Skinner, who was booked into jail at 8:05 a.m. Friday, was being held on $1,300 bond.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office website didn’t list a city of residence for Skinner.

