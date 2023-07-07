Lucy loves cuddles - and would love a fur-ever home

Lucy is a four-month old lab mix available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society, where zero-dollar dog adoptions continue!
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lucy, a four-month old lab mix, is a little girl with lots of love to give.

She crawled into laps for her visit to Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess from Helping Hands Humane Society.

Emi says Lucy and all the dogs at HHHS continue to be zero-dollars to adopt. She says they continue to see full kennels with adoptions slowing in recent works, while more dogs have come in during the July 4th holiday.

Emi said anyone who’s missing a pet is encouraged to check the HHHS page and lost-and-found pages on Facebook, and visit the shelter in person.

People also are invited to support HHHS at a special fundraiser 4 to 9 p.m. July 12 at Axe and Ale in downtown Topeka.

