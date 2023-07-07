‘Lights, camera, scream’: Paranormal Cirque’s spooky performances begin

The event will have horror, acrobatics, comedy and more.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The circus is in town! The first of many spooky horror shows at Heartland Motorsports Park begins.

The Paranormal Cirque’s first show will be on Friday, June 7, and performers will continue performances until Sunday, July 9. The show is rated R for viewers, so anyone under 13 will not be allowed in the performance. An adult must accompany guests between the ages of 13-17.

It is an adult-oriented show featuring a mix of acrobatics in a horror- and supernatural- style. Benjamin Holland, the general manager, and contortionist at the Paranormal Cirque, describes the show as a nightmarish fantasy.

“What we have here is everything that is from your wildest dreams,” said Holland. “As long as your wildest dreams are nightmares. We have a conglomeration of absolute excellence of acrobatics mixed with this horror scary theme.”

Organizers said some additional performances had to be added to their itinerary after the shows were sold out weeks before. Now showtimes listed on their website include:

Friday, July 7

  • 7:30 p.m.
  • 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

  • 3:30 p.m.
  • 6:30 p.m.
  • 9:30 p.m.
  • 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 9

  • 5:30 p.m.
  • 8:30 p.m.
  • 10:30 p.m.

Holland believes there is a little bit for everyone to enjoy at this circus.

”We have a little something for everybody,” said Holland. “If you like horror movies, this is the show for you. If you like crazy acrobatic circus feats, this is the show for you. If you like magicians, magic, [and] comedy, this is the show for you. We’ve got a little bit of something from everybody.”

Holland also said there is a special code for customers to use. The tickets range from $15 to $60, but if you use the code “5OFF” at paranormalcirque.com, the tickets will be $5 off.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

