KDOT’s $1.7 million multi-bridge repair project set to begin on I-470 in Topeka

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas Department of Transportation’s (KDOT) $1.7 million multi-bridge repair project is set to begin on Monday, July 10 on I-470 in Topeka, Kan.

KDOT officials said the project extends from about 29th St. to Burlingame Rd.

According to officials with KDOT, eastbound and westbound I-470 will be reduced to one lane while repairs are made to the bridges over 29th St., Fairlawn Rd., Gage Blvd., and 37th St. On- and off-ramps through the corridor will remain open.

KDOT officials indicated speed will be reduced to 55 mph in the work zone. Motorists should plan for slight delays and add extra time to their commutes. Work will take place Monday through Friday, and Saturdays as needed, during daytime hours.

Additionally, KDOT officials said another repair project for the I-470 bridges over 10th St. is expected to begin in August. Traffic information will be provided prior to work starting.

According to officials with KDOT, Bettis Asphalt & Construction, of Topeka, is the prime contractor on the $1.7 million project. It is expected to be completed in November, conditions permitting.

KDOT urges motorists to drive alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through the highway work zone. To stay aware of highway construction projects across Kansas, visit kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

