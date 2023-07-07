Kansas Turnpike Authority receives excellence in financial reporting award

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting award.

KTA officials said they were notified by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) in late June that they were a recipient of the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Reporting. KTA received this award for their annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2022.

According to officials with the KTA, the Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management. KTA is one of only seven tolling organizations that have received this recognition.

“We strive for excellence at KTA, and this honor represents our organization’s hard work and dedication to that goal,” stated CEO Steve Hewitt. “I want to thank KTA’s finance team for their great work and congratulate them on this prestigious recognition.”

In addition to the Certificate of Achievement, Brandon Kauffman, Chelsey Miranda, Scott Emond, and Shauna Guyle, the KTA employees responsible for putting together the report, will also receive an Award of Financial Reporting Achievement.

“This was a true team effort. We could not be prouder to be recognized with this highest honor in governmental accounting,” said Director of Finance Brandon Kauffman.

Officials with the KTA noted the report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the program’s high standards, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

