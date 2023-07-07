Kansas Department of Transportation holds open house for the public in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) discusses a potential interstate connection in Junction City.

The public got a chance to learn more during an open house tonight. The Kansas Department of Transportation is considering three possibilities regarding the bridge at I-70 and Taylor Road including an interchange connecting the streets at Strauss Boulevard.

“The first one is a bridge-only option so replacing the bridge it is in poor condition today so at a minimum we will be replacing the bridge as part of this project, a second option would be replacing the bridge only but also acquiring a right away for future interchange to be built at a later date, and then the third option would be to go ahead and build the interchange with this project,” said Jeff Sims, Senior Road Design Leader for KDOT.

The open house allowed the public to share their comments and concerns.

“So our growth pattern is going west so this kind of opens that area and so I think a lot of people are excited about it other people are worried about what’s going to happen out there if it does happen and I get that a little bit, I’m an old Kansas farm kid as well,” said Allen Dinkel, City Manager for Junction City.

Landowner Michelle Munson is a sixth-generation landowner and she said the interchange spurs concerns about nearby farmland.

“With this effort by the city to essentially bring road land service to that 150 acres and the concern that everyone has is that this will take generations of agricultural land and generations of this community and basically potentially ruin it all,” said Munson.

Dinkel said moving west will allow Junction City’s economy to grow for years to come.

“Opportunity, it means you have a gateway now to encourage companies or businesses or residents to come here when every exchange in this city that’s ever been built I take Chesnut street down the road here a few years ago, 20 years ago, 30 years ago was built, now it’s lined with businesses because its another place to get off,” said Dinkel.

The property owner and city officials both emphasized they have no plans to bring a slaughterhouse to the area in response to rumors within the community.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.