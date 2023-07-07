Father shoots, kills son’s horse during argument, deputies say

John Victor Russell, 75, was charged with assault on a person with a deadly weapon with intent...
John Victor Russell, 75, was charged with assault on a person with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and felony animal cruelty causing the death of an animal.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina was arrested for killing a horse on Wednesday, officials said.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a property for an argument involving gunfire.

When deputies arrived, several people on the property told them there was a dispute between a father and a son.

The fight led to the father shooting and killing the horse that his son had been riding, deputies said.

The father, identified as 75-year-old John Victor Russell, was charged with assault on a person with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and felony animal cruelty causing the death of an animal.

Russell was jailed on a $90,000 bond. His court date is scheduled for July 19.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On July 6, the Topeka Police Department arrested Autumn Eastman, 29, for multiple charges...
TPD search warrant leads to arrest for child endangerment
Raymond Barker
Possible stabbing in Central Topeka leads to man’s arrest for alleged attack
Terence Foster
One arrested after downtown fistfight evolves into threats with a firearm
According to officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, Heather Ann...
Neb. woman arrested for contraband following traffic stop in Jackson County
FILE
K-18 crash caused by attempt to pass on shoulder, one hospitalized

Latest News

13 News This Morning Weather Recap
ARCHIVO - Foto del 12 de abril del 2018, Britney Spears la 29ma edición del GLAAD Media Awards...
Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in face while trying to get Wembanyama’s attention
The United States Postal Service said the increase is necessary to offset rising operating...
Get your stamps before the cost goes up Sunday
Stormont Vail Health officials said they are welcoming Dr. Faisal Khalid Alruwaili as the...
Stormont Vail Health welcomes new nocturnist
One package includes 100 chicken sandwiches and 100 4-piece McNuggets.
McDonald’s launches wedding catering