Dierks Bentley set to visit Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dierks Bentley is set to visit the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Stormont Vail Events Center officials said country superstar Dierks Bentley will perform with special guest, Josh Abbott Band, at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20.

Officials with the Stormont Vail Events Center said Dierks Bentley in Topeka will be the show to see in 2023 with major hits like “Gravel & Gold,” “Drunk on a Plane,” “What Was I Thinking,” “Every Mile a Memory” and so many more.

Stormont Vail Events Center officials said tickets will be on sale starting Friday, July 14. They will be available at the Cable Dahmer Box Office or Ticketmaster.com. Keep an eye out at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12 for a special presale access code to get your tickets before the general public.

For group discounts for groups 10 and over, contact Aimee.craig@oakviewgroup.com.

The doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

