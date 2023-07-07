Dale Easton’s “The Drunkard” returns to the stage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’ve heard anything about Topeka theatre, you’ve likely heard about Dale Easton’s “The Drunkard.”

It’s considered the city’s longest-running show, with more than 900 performances since first opening in 1960.

Another run starts Friday night. Cast members John Hanna and Dane Shobe visited Eye on NE Kansas before the curtain rose to talk about it.

Both actors say the show is always fresh because new people join the cast, and because it’s an old-fashioned, vaudeville-style performance that encourages audience participation, like booing and cheering the various characters.

Performances run July 7 - 23, at 7:30 p.m. Friday & Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Shows take place at the VFW Hall at SW Huntoon & Oakley. Tickets are $12 on Eventbrite or $15 at the door.

