Four cars in salvage yard catch fire Friday morning in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a report of several cars that were possibly on fire late Friday morning in North Topeka.

The incident was reported around 11 a.m. at A&A Auto and Truck Parts located at 1831 N.E. Grantville Road.

Initial reports indicated four cars in the salvage yard were on fire.

The blaze produced a column of black smoke before crews brought the blaze under control.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details, including the cause of the fire, weren’t immediately available.

