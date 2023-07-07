Four cars in salvage yard catch fire Friday morning in North Topeka

Crews were responding to a report of several cars that were possibly on fire late Friday...
Crews were responding to a report of several cars that were possibly on fire late Friday morning in North Topeka.(Phil Anderson/WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a report of several cars that were possibly on fire late Friday morning in North Topeka.

The incident was reported around 11 a.m. at A&A Auto and Truck Parts located at 1831 N.E. Grantville Road.

Initial reports indicated four cars in the salvage yard were on fire.

The blaze produced a column of black smoke before crews brought the blaze under control.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details, including the cause of the fire, weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

