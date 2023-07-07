A cooler weekend forecast

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another cool day is predicted for NE Kansas today, with highs only expected to reach into the lower to middle 80s. In fact, some of our northern communities along the Nebraska border may only see highs peak in the upper 70s!

While the cool weather is nothing new over the last several days, today’s temperatures have been more influenced by early morning showers and thick cloud cover to start the day. Even though skies should clear out by the middle part of this afternoon, it won’t be enough to raise temperatures into our typical July range of the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Rain may return later this evening, but with only isolated showers and some possible pulse thunderstorms not expected to cause much issue. This will help keep temperatures cooler through this weekend, with Saturday and Sunday forecasted to be in the middle 80s as well. The main difference this weekend, however, will be that much drier conditions are expected - Saturday morning through Monday night, rain chances will be close to zero.

Temperatures will rebound into the lower 90s starting on Monday, where rain chances will increase into the next several days thereafter.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.