Billard Airport projects seek to attract and retain business

The project will modernize Billard airport, with hopes of attracting and retaining business.
By Callie Holthaus
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Philip Billard Municipal Airport seeks to modernize its facilities with the construction of a new terminal and air control tower.

President of the Topeka Metropolitan Airport Authority Eric Johnson says it will help attract and retain business in the area.

“We have some of the lowest fuel prices in the region right now,” said Johnson. “And in doing that, we’re seeing traffic that we’ve not seen before. So we’re attracting new people to this area. And hopefully, they like what they see and they come back. And right now with those fuel prices, that’s an attraction. Having a restaurant on the field is also an attraction for those traveling in for business and using Billard airport.”

He says the old terminal had so much to fix that it’s easier to just raze the building and start from scratch.

“This terminal building, constructed in 1954 has some significant issues that it’s just not financially responsible to address it the way we were going to,” said Johnson. “It’s just inefficient, it’s unnecessary for the added space, it’s just more room that we have to maintain. And the electrical system the the HVAC, the kitchen has a swamp cooler that’s inefficient, of course. So all of that is being addressed in the new terminal building.”

Johnson says the new terminal will be smaller and easier to maintain than its predecessor.

Billard will begin taking proposals next week to determine what restaurant will operate the kitchen and dining room in the new terminal. Tammy’s Billard Airport Restaurant has not decided if they’ll submit a proposal.

The deadline for completing the new terminal and air control tower is June 2024.

