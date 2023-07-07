Authorities arrest Topeka man following drug discovery during traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is in custody after authorities discovered multiple drugs following a traffic stop.

On July 6, shortly after 1:00 p.m., a Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on a black Lexus near SW 29th Street and SW Wanamaker Road for an improper turn. The driver has a suspended driver’s license. During the investigation, illegal narcotics were located.

Shortly before 1:45 p.m., a subsequent narcotics-related search warrant was executed in the 6100 block of SW 26th Court, and additional illegal narcotics and paraphernalia were located.

Authorities arrested Julian L. Williams, 55, of Topeka, and booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges:

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Driving while license suspended

Improperly making a left turn

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.