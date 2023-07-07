AG Kobach files lawsuit against KDOR for not complying with Senate Bill 180

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach filed a lawsuit to ensure the Kansas Department of Revenue complies with the recently-passed Senate Bill 180, also known as the ‘Women’s Bill of Rights.’

Attorney General Kobach filed the petition Friday, July 7, seeking an injunction against Respondents David Harper, Director of Vehicles, and Mark Burghart, Secretary of Revenue. Attorney General Kobach filed the lawsuit in response to comments last week by Governor Laura Kelly. One of the more practical applications, according to a legal opinion published by Kobach, the Division of Vehicles must issue driver’s licenses that reflect a person’s sex at birth and stop letting people select their sex designation at will. Gov. Kelly stated she had directed state agencies to act in accordance with pre-existing policies over the new law.

“I have directed the agencies to follow SB 180 according to their legal counsel’s interpretation of the law,” Gov. Kelly said at the time. “While my administration and the Attorney General’s Office have had many conversations about the law, KDHE and KDOR disagree about its impacts on their operations and will instead keep in place their policies regarding gender markers on birth certificates and driver’s licenses.”

Kobach writes in the petition that the “Governor cannot pick and choose which laws she will enforce and which laws she will ignore.” For background, during the most recent Legislative session, the Legislature passed the Women’s Bill of Rights. Although Governor Kelly vetoed the bill, the Legislature overrode the veto on April 26, 2023. Senate Bill 180 went into effect on July 1, 2023.

13 NEWS has contacted the Office of the Governor for a response. A spokesperson for Gov. Kelly gave comment to the Kansas Reflector:

“While the attorney general has a well-documented record of wasteful and political lawsuits, Governor Kelly is faithfully executing the laws of the state and has directed her administration to as well,” said Brianna Johnson, a spokeswoman for the governor. “We look forward to the Kansas Department of Revenue being able to present its case in court.”

