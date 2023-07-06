Wednesday’s Child - Alexandria, Jared, and Mar’Quavion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You’ve heard the saying two’s company, three’s a crowd? Well, that’s not the case with our Wednesday’s Children this week. They’re one small family who’d love to join a larger adoptive one.

Meet Mar’Quavion, Alexandria and Jared. This trio is tight. They have their hearts set on being adopted together.

The oldest sibling is Alexandria. She’s 14. She is creative, funny and cares deeply for those around her. She likes to play sports, especially volleyball, basketball, and softball. Alex can picture herself being a photographer someday.

Next in line is Jared. This 13-year-old is helpful, caring and kind. He also likes to play sports, and enjoys dancing, going for walks, listening to music, and playing video games. He especially likes math and hopes firefighting factors into his future.

The baby of the family is Mar’Quavion. He’s 11. He has a good head on his shoulders and likes to play video games, dance, sing and have family time. He’s good with math and computers and wants to become a game builder someday.

All of these kids are loving and caring – and that’s what they want from a forever family. A good home for them would be patient, understanding and kind. Most of all, they’d find time to be a family and turn this trio into three happy and healthy adults.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.