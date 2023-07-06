Water line replacement project set to create multiple closures along Jewell Ave.

FILE
FILE(MGN Online)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water line replacement project will create multiple closures set in phases along Jewell Ave. in Topeka.

Officials with the City of Topeka announced on Thursday, July 6, that work has begun on a water line replacement project that will include new sanitary sewer lines as well as street closures. This project is expected to be completed in phases.

The City indicated that the first phase will create a closure at the intersection of SW 2nd and Jewell St. while the second will create a closure further down Jewell between 2nd and 3rd St. for pipe installment. The third phase is set to include a water line replacement on Jewell from 2nd to just past 3rd St.

Crews expect the work to be completed in about 2 to 3 months depending on the weather.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collin Butter
Investigation into string of auto thefts, burglaries nets arrest of Topeka man
One person was seriously injured in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon on US-40 highway just...
One seriously injured in head-on crash Tuesday east of Topeka on US-40
Matt and Jen Campbell continue to recover from a lightning strike that struck them on June 30,...
Lightning, tragedy strike Wamego family as community comes together in support
Topeka Police responded to a local hospital after an individual arrived with gunshot wounds.
TPD investigate after person shows up at hospital with gunshot wounds

Latest News

13 News This Morning Weather Recap
FILE
K-18 crash caused by attempt to pass on shoulder, one hospitalized
FILE
$100K gift to continue to help KU environmental engineer students get degrees
FILE
Topekans set to face real law enforcement challenges in 48th Citizens Academy