Water line replacement project set to create multiple closures along Jewell Ave.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water line replacement project will create multiple closures set in phases along Jewell Ave. in Topeka.

Officials with the City of Topeka announced on Thursday, July 6, that work has begun on a water line replacement project that will include new sanitary sewer lines as well as street closures. This project is expected to be completed in phases.

The City indicated that the first phase will create a closure at the intersection of SW 2nd and Jewell St. while the second will create a closure further down Jewell between 2nd and 3rd St. for pipe installment. The third phase is set to include a water line replacement on Jewell from 2nd to just past 3rd St.

Crews expect the work to be completed in about 2 to 3 months depending on the weather.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.