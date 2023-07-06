Washburn University announces name of new law building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn’s board of regents unanimously voted to name the new law school building “Robert J. Dole Hall” after the lake Kansas senator, who graduated from Washburn in 1952. He would’ve turned 100 years old on July 22nd.

Robert J. Dole Hall features two courtrooms, several lecture halls, lounge space and a cafe. Construction started in June 2021 and is scheduled to be completed at the end of July.

Interim dean of Washburn’s law school Jeffrey Jackson says the new space will better serve students, faculty and other Washburn law staff more effectively. New tools and additional space will allow professors to teach in ways more aligned with contemporary law practices.

“Today, law teaching is much more of a collaborative exercise,” says Jackson. “And so every classroom in this building can be configured in a way that will allow more cooperation, more collaboration. It’s really going to be an incredible leap forward for legal education for us.”

The former law building was built after the 1966 tornado and housed Washburn law for over 50 years.

“It’s been one of those things where it’s kind of bittersweet in that the old law school building has been our home for 50 years.”

This is just the first of many changes coming to Washburn’s campus in the future. 13 News confirmed that Mabee library will move to former law school building to make room for a clinical learning space for nursing students.

