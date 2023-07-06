Two Riley Co. fires deemed firework-related following July 4th celebrations

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two fires reported in the Riley Co. area following July 4th celebrations were found to be firework-related.

According to Riley Co. Fire District #1, crews were dispatched to a structure fire in Northern Riley Co. on Walnut Creek Rd. Wednesday morning, where firefighters found a garage fire that extended into the attic of the nearby home.

The fire was determined to have been caused by leftover firework debris stored in a trash bin inside the garage. The total estimated loss has not been released at this time. But the fire department said the damage to the structure was extensive, and the contents affected by the fire included tools, several pieces of equipment, and two vehicles.

No injuries were reported in the incident. Four residents and one cat were able to escape the fire safely.

“We’re grateful for all the personnel who responded and thankful the occupants were able to get out safely,” said Deputy Fire Chief Doug Russell. “Unfortunately, fireworks and fireworks debris continue to be dangerous even after they’ve been used. The best advice is to let fireworks debris cool completely, wet the materials with water, and store outdoors in a metal container with a lid, not inside a structure, for disposal.”

A total of 24 volunteer firefighters and 16 apparatuses responded to the scene to extinguish the blaze. After the fire was extinguished, fire crews remained on the scene longer to monitor the conditions.

The fire department also reported a small brush fire authorities found to have been caused by fireworks. It was reported around 9:16 p.m. on Tuesday near High Plains Ranch Rd. and North Seth Childs Rd. No structures were damaged in the brush fire, and the fire only burned a small area which was quickly extinguished.

“We were very fortunate to get rain last night,” said Deputy Fire Chief John Martens. “With dry conditions, this could have been a much busier night for fire crews responding to fireworks-related brush fires.”

The Kansas Fire Marshal wanted to offer some firework safety tips for residents.

To also learn more about Riley Co. Fire District #1 or to volunteer, call 785-537-6333 during its business hours which are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

