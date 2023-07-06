Two Riley Co. fires deemed firework-related following July 4th celebrations

Two firework-related fires were reported in the Riley Co. area following July 4th celebrations....
Two firework-related fires were reported in the Riley Co. area following July 4th celebrations. One was a structure fire located in Northern Riley Co. on Walnut Creek Rd.(Riley Co. Fire District #1)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two fires reported in the Riley Co. area following July 4th celebrations were found to be firework-related.

According to Riley Co. Fire District #1, crews were dispatched to a structure fire in Northern Riley Co. on Walnut Creek Rd. Wednesday morning, where firefighters found a garage fire that extended into the attic of the nearby home.

The fire was determined to have been caused by leftover firework debris stored in a trash bin inside the garage. The total estimated loss has not been released at this time. But the fire department said the damage to the structure was extensive, and the contents affected by the fire included tools, several pieces of equipment, and two vehicles.

No injuries were reported in the incident. Four residents and one cat were able to escape the fire safely.

“We’re grateful for all the personnel who responded and thankful the occupants were able to get out safely,” said Deputy Fire Chief Doug Russell. “Unfortunately, fireworks and fireworks debris continue to be dangerous even after they’ve been used. The best advice is to let fireworks debris cool completely, wet the materials with water, and store outdoors in a metal container with a lid, not inside a structure, for disposal.”

A total of 24 volunteer firefighters and 16 apparatuses responded to the scene to extinguish the blaze. After the fire was extinguished, fire crews remained on the scene longer to monitor the conditions.

The fire department also reported a small brush fire authorities found to have been caused by fireworks. It was reported around 9:16 p.m. on Tuesday near High Plains Ranch Rd. and North Seth Childs Rd. No structures were damaged in the brush fire, and the fire only burned a small area which was quickly extinguished.

“We were very fortunate to get rain last night,” said Deputy Fire Chief John Martens. “With dry conditions, this could have been a much busier night for fire crews responding to fireworks-related brush fires.”

The Kansas Fire Marshal wanted to offer some firework safety tips for residents. Click HERE to learn more.

To also learn more about Riley Co. Fire District #1 or to volunteer, click HERE to view its website or call 785-537-6333 during its business hours which are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were reported to have been seriously injured early Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash...
Four suffer serious injuries in Tuesday morning crash in Brown County
Collin Butter
Investigation into string of auto thefts, burglaries nets arrest of Topeka man
Osage County Sheriff’s Office indicated the driver of the vehicle, Brett A. Nelson, 52, of...
Topeka man behind bars for drugs following traffic stop in Osage County
FILE
Fourth of July in Northeast Kansas 2023

Latest News

13 News This Morning Weather Recap
The Kansas Highway Patrol saw a dramatic increase in reporting activity over the 2023...
KHP reports spike in holiday activity over previous years
Kansas ends Fiscal Year 2023 with nearly $10.2 billion collected in taxes
Kansas ends Fiscal Year 2023 with nearly $10.2 billion collected in taxes
Storm damage dubbed cause of early-morning house fire
Storm damage dubbed cause of early-morning house fire
A motorcycle club with a personal connection to the Ronald McDonald House has donated thousands...
Motorcycle Club donates to charity funds raised during benefit ride