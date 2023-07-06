Topekans set to face real law enforcement challenges in 48th Citizens Academy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans interested in the inner workings of the Topeka Police Department will face real law enforcement challenges in the 48th Citizens Academy.

The Topeka Police Department announced on Thursday, July 6, that it will now accept applications for the 48th Citizens Police Academy. This will mark the 27th year it has offered the bi-annual program.

Officials noted that classes will be held on Thursday evenings between 6 and 9 p.m. Classes will begin on Aug. 24 and will run through Nov. 9.

TPD said those attending will face real law enforcement challenges and learn how the department meets them. Participants will also learn about various aspects of the department including field operations, criminal investigations, community outreach, crisis negotiations, bomb disposal, crime scene investigation and more.

Additionally, TPD said there are two optional sessions that will include a tour of the Department of Corrections, demonstrations from the K-9 Unit and the chance to participate in hands-on training scenarios and demonstrations.

When participants complete the course, officials said they will graduate with a certificate of attendance.

Those over the age of 18 who may be interested should fill out an application and submit it HERE.

