Thursday forecast: A nice day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With a very similar day to what we had yesterday, the big difference will be the lower humidity. The main concern is for storms as early as late this afternoon into this evening with better chances at times late tonight through Saturday morning.

Taking Action:

Despite a chance for rain tomorrow, it’s still not a guarantee. Models continue to differ on specific details so don’t cancel any outdoor plans but have a Plan B just in case. This includes Friday evening with the higher potential for severe weather.

Most of the weekend will be dry after any leftover rain early Saturday morning.

While clouds will exist everyday, sun is possible each day as well especially in the afternoon hours so having sunglasses handy wouldn’t be a bad idea. Monday looks to be the next best chance of getting sun all day.



While specific details are still unknown on storm chances, overall the best chance for rain still looks to be Friday night with higher rainfall totals south of I-70. This is also where the greater risk for severe weather would occur with all hazards possible including a low but non-zero chance of a tornado although hail/wind/flooding will remain the main concerns.

Normal High: 90/Normal Low: 69 (WIBW)

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Isolated showers/storms may develop between 5-7 in north-central KS. Highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: IF any showers/storms develop late this afternoon, they should diminish shortly after sunset. The storm risk will be from storms that develop in western KS this evening and make their way into eastern KS after midnight. Uncertainty exists on exact track of the storms so this could determine how widespread rain will be by tomorrow morning. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds NE/E around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Will keep a low chance of showers/storms in the forecast all day and will need to adjust specifics based on where the storm tracks late tonight. Wherever the storms track overnight into the morning will determine how the atmosphere recovers for storms late in the day into Friday night. Highs could range anywhere from low 80s to upper 80s based on rain. Winds SE/S 5-15 mph.

Storms move through the area Friday night and wind down early Saturday leading to mainly dry conditions for the weekend and highs warmer Sunday vs Saturday. The warming trend continues into next week with highs in the low-mid 90s before a cold front pushes through late in the week. There will be several storm system tracking through the area leading to rain chances mainly at night.

Hail/wind threat with storms mainly after midnight (low chance for storms late this afternoon/early evening in north-central KS) (SPC/WIBW)

Higher risk for severe storms in the late afternoon/evening hours vs the morning. Hail/wind the primary concerns but a low chance of a brief tornado is also possible (SPC/WIBW)

