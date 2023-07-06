Serious injuries reported after vehicle goes airborne, rolls along I-35

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a vehicle was seriously injured after her vehicle went airborne and then rolled along I-35 near Emporia.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that just before noon on Wednesday, July 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 106.4 on southbound I-35 in Lyon Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2012 Honda Accord driven by Bailee R. Hickle, 22, of Wichita, had been headed south on the interstate when, for an unknown reason, the sedan veered off the road to the right.

KHP said the vehicle hit an embankment and went airborne for a moment. When it came back down it rolled at least twice before it crashed onto its wheels.

Officials said Hickle was taken to Newman Regional Health in Emporia with suspected serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

