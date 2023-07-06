Salvation Army of Topeka select two new majors to join staff

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army of Topeka selected two new majors to join their staff.

Officials with the Salvation Army of Topeka said the new majors, Julie and Tom McDowell, were commissioned as officers in 1982. They will team up with Captain Lynn Lopez to help the Topeka community.

According to officials with the Salvation Army of Topeka, Major Julie has spent her entire life with The Salvation Army and chose to continue her parents’ legacy as officers. Major Tom’s family became involved with the organization when he was 14 and living in Wisconsin. He is one of five out of seven children in his family who were subsequently commissioned. Three of them, including Major Tom, are still active officers.

Officials with the Salvation Army of Topeka indicated the duo has been appointed together 12 times before arriving in Topeka, including Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota and a few different Kansas Corps. Their assignment to the Topeka corps marks their third time in Kansas, bringing them close to some of their children who chose to plant roots in Kansas City.

Officials with the Salvation Army of Topeka noted aside from catching up, the Majors’ current goal is to seek volunteers for bellringing as last year saw a decrease in helping hands. The two have high hopes for themselves and the Topeka corps as a whole.

“I said to my husband, ‘I think I’m going to like it here’,” said Major Julie. “We are happy to be here and excited to get to know Topeka and the people, the community, and the Salvation Army ministry here.”

