Possible stabbing in Central Topeka leads to man’s arrest for alleged attack

Raymond Barker
Raymond Barker(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A call for a possible stabbing in Central Topeka led officials to arrest one man for an alleged attack.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 3, officials were called to the 1200 block of MacVicar Ave. with reports of a possible stabbing.

When officials arrived, they said they found a victim who had not been stabbed but beaten instead.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said Raymond D. Barker, 41, of Topeka, was found to be the suspect. The victim was also found to be known to him.

Officials noted that Barker was later found and arrested. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated battery
  • Aggravated assault

As of Thursday, Barker remains behind bars on a $20,000 bond. He has a court appearance set for 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 17.

Officials did not release the extent of the victim’s injuries.

