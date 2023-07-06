Paranormal Cirque brings adult-rated big top for scary-good show

Paranormal Cirque is part of the Cirque de Soleil family. It’s geared toward adults, with an R rating.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A unique circus is coming to Heartland Motorsports Park for a scary-good time.

Ben Holland, a performer in the show, visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain what it’s all about.

Presales of tickets for Paranormal Cirque have been so popular, they’ve added additional performances. You can catch the show July 7 at 7:30 p.m.; July 8 at 3:30, 6:30, 9:30, & 11:30 p.m.; and July 9 at 5:30, 8:30 & 10:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $15 to $60. You can get $5 off by using the code “5OFF” at paranormalcirque.com.

Parking will be $5 cash.

Because of the R rating, people under age 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian over the age of 21. No one under age 13 will be permitted.

