One arrested after downtown fistfight evolves into threats with a firearm

Terence Foster
Terence Foster(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a downtown Topeka fistfight allegedly evolved into a situation that included threats with a firearm.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 9 p.m. on Monday, July 3, officials were called to the area of SW 6th Ave. and SW Topeka Blvd. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found two people had gotten into a fistfight. One man allegedly threatened the other with a firearm.

As a result of the investigation, officials said they were able to identify the suspect as Terence D. Foster, 48, of Topeka. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon
  • Criminal threat against a law enforcement official
  • Battery

As of Thursday, Foster remains behind bars on a $30,000 bond. He has a court appearance set for 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 14.

