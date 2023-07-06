Odin’s Lair hosting first-ever axe-throwing tournament

The Top City Axe Throwing Classic will be held July 16.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you have an axe to grind with your competition, you’ll want to head to NOTO.

Odin’s Lair is hosting its first-ever axe-throwing tournament. Owner Buddy Haynes shared details of the event on Eye on NE Kansas.

The Top City Axe Throwing Classic will be held July 16. Practice will open at noon, with the tournament getting underway at 1 p.m.

It will be held at Odin’s Lair, 921 N. Kansas Ave. It’s a $50 buy-in for the double elimination event. To register, call 785-214-3798 or visit Odin’s Lair.

