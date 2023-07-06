NWS meteorologist explains recent heat, weather activity in NE Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Maine’s ‘Climate Reanalyzer’ showed a planet-wide temperature spike on Tuesday, marking the hottest day in decades and likely centuries.

13 News spoke with a meteorologist from the National Weather Service who explained the weather trends we’ve been experiencing in Northeast Kansas.

”We’ve been about a degree above average since the first of June. So we’ve been warmer than average and dry. We’ve been dry across the area since the first of June and in fact I think we’re almost 5 inches below average.”

Chad Omitt is the warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Topeka.

He said the weather has been warmer and dryer throughout Northeast Kansas than in most years.

“We’re running about two degrees Fahrenheit above average here in Topeka for the year. That puts us at the 8th warmest on record so far up to this date going back to 1888.”

According to Omitt, carbon dioxide is one of the biggest factors causing increased temperatures around the globe.

“One of the things that people have talked about a lot, I think most people are familiar with... carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, increasing carbon dioxide, leading to warmer atmospheric temperatures.”

But it’s not just the heat.

“We’re seeing more frequent heavy rain events, especially the last 30 years or so. Basically whenever you see a heavy rain event across Kansas that exceeds two inches, those are becoming more frequent.”

These trends could have other implications.

“A lot of agricultural impacts. In terms of a lengthening growing season where we have perhaps a later frost and just a longer growing season,” Omitt said.

Omitt said he is also paying close attention to a development on the west coast that could impact Kansas down the road.

“We know that there’s an El Niño that’s developed across the Pacific Ocean, which has created warmer than average sea-surface temperatures across the Pacific. The impacts that we tend to see from that in Kansas usually are only in the winter time.”

He noted forecasting the weather isn’t an exact science, and Kansas, just like anywhere else is subject to all kinds of climate patterns.

“There are decades that are very active and decades that are very quiet. We’re actually in a quiet period for tornadoes right now. This is I think the 5th or 6th year where we’re below average for tornadoes. So it’ll be interesting to see how long that lasts.”

Omitt said Kansas sees a yearly average of 88 documented tornadoes. There have been 28 so far in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.