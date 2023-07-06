Neb. woman arrested for contraband following traffic stop in Jackson County

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska woman is behind bars for illegal contraband following a traffic stop in Jackson County, Kan.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said that a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2013 Ford Focus for a traffic infraction at about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5 near 178th and U.S. 75 Highway. During the traffic stop, the deputy located items believed to be illegal drug contraband.

According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, Heather Ann Stebbins, 36, of Lincoln, Neb., was arrested by deputies and booked into the Jackson County Jail for suspicion of the following:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Endangering a child

