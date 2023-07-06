Motorcycle Club donates to charity funds raised during benefit ride

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle club with a personal connection to the Ronald McDonald House has donated thousands to the charity from its annual benefit ride in honor of a fellow member.

The Americas Guardians Motorcycle Club (AGMC) Kansas Chapter 34A presented a check written for $4,020 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas on Wednesday, July 5.

The Ronald McDonald House offers local families with a child receiving critical treatment far from their home a place to stay so they can be closer to their child. The organization’s CEO and executive director, Mindee Reece, said the funds from the AGMC will support one or more families in the Northeast Kansas region for a 160-night stay.

AGMC raised the money from a poker run during its third annual Rebob Legacy Ride held on Saturday, June 10. The annual ride was held to honor the memory of the chapter’s former vice president Bob “Rebob” Bartholic, who died three years ago in an accident in Herington.

According to Jerry Hoeffner, the vice president of the AGMC’s Kansas chapter, the motorcycle club has a personal connection with the Ronald McDonald House. Rebob previously stayed at the Kansas City Ronald McDonald House to be with his granddaughter, who was receiving heart surgery.

“His granddaughter... She was going to surgeries in Kansas City and... [Bartholic] and his wife stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Kansas City,” said Hoeffner.

Reece says about 92% of funds used to keep the Ronald McDonald House open must be raised each year by the charity through charitable giving, organizational support, individual giving, corporate sponsorships, and fundraisers.

“Funding from organizations like this is essential to our ability to keep families close,” said Reece. “Without it, we couldn’t keep our doors open.”

Reece said there are many ways the community can volunteer to help: offering wish list donations, donating food, and volunteering.

The Ronald McDonald House will be hosting a big fundraiser soon. The charity’s Denim to Diamonds Gala will be on August 19, and Reece said organizers need some donated auction items.

“We are always looking for volunteers to come in and prepare a meal for our families,” said Reece. “That’s a big need this summer. We also have a need for wish list donations. Right now, our big need is for grocery gift cards because we are on our last one and non-perishable food items, as well as perishable food items. That is what we don’t receive a lot of because that is not a typical thing that people will donate. Right now, we are looking for auction item donations for our upcoming Gala, so we have a lot of different things we are looking for, but most of all, we just need people’s time and attention that we are in the community. We are helping people, and we need help to do that.”

