Middle school students visit Washburn University for STEM camps

Washburn University officials said the Washburn University Summer Transportation STEM camps will return to the campus for 2023.(wibw)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Middle school students will visit Washburn University for STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering and Math - camps.

Washburn University officials said the Washburn University Summer Transportation STEM camps will return to the campus for 2023. The first session for 7th and 8th-grade students focusing on STEM is July 10-14 and the second session will be July 17-21. Students stay on campus for each session of the one-week camp and participate in daily hands-on activities. Participants must have previously registered.

According to officials with Washburn University, the Kansas Department of Transportation funds the camp through a grant. One of their goals is to encourage students to learn about the application of STEM in transportation and other careers.

Washburn University officials noted the camp will be managed by the university’s department of education. Washburn University students will act as counselors during the STEM camps. Washburn University faculty teach each of the activities and oversee the experiments.

