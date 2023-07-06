Middle, high schoolers to participate in Washburn University’s percussion camp

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn University music department will host 45 middle and high schoolers for a percussion camp.

Washburn University officials said the 6th through 12th-grade students will participate in the 18th annual Washburn University Total Percussion Camp July 11 - 15 on the Washburn University campus.

According to officials with Washburn University, students will engage in hands-on instruction covering drumline, drum set, percussion ensemble, hand drums, improvisation and more. Many of these campers are electing to stay in residential facilities on the Washburn campus for the duration of the camp for a totally immersive experience. Students must have already registered to attend.

Washburn University officials indicated the students will have the opportunity to learn from and play with some of the finest percussionists in the Midwest, including, Dr. Von Hansen, Washburn University, Emory Dease, Seaman High School, Chris Exum, Washburn Rural High School, Kevin Harry, Topeka West High School and Daniel Albertson, Kansas Wesleyan University. Several current Washburn University music students will also be assisting with the camp: Cameron Arnold, Simon Walrod and Gavin Delong.

“The Washburn Total Percussion Camp is unlike any other camp in the area, providing students with concerts and clinics in multiple areas of percussion,” said Hansen.

Officials with Washburn University noted as part of the learning experience, students attend and participate in three concerts during the camp. The public is welcome to attend the free concerts.

July 11: Total Percussion Camp Staff Solo Concert

7 p.m.

White Concert Hall in the Garvey Fine Arts Center

The staff for the camp will perform a concert of solo music for various percussion instruments.

July 13: Total Percussion Camp Staff Chamber Concert

7 p.m.

University Theatre in the Garvey Fine Arts Center

The staff for the camp will perform a concert of percussion ensemble music.

July 15: Closing Concert

1 p.m.



White Concert Hall in the Garvey Fine Arts Center

Washburn University officials noted student groups will perform drumline cadences, percussion ensemble pieces and three mass percussion pieces. The mass percussion pieces will be an African drum ensemble led by Derek Sharp from Supersonic Music, an improvised ethereal piece with students spread among the audience and an exciting pop music-based piece featuring the students, staff and counselors.



