Mass Street TBT adds Kevin Young

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mass Street, a TBT team made up of Jayhawk alumni basketball players, announced Thursday, July 6 that they have added former KU forward Kevin Young to the team.

Our team may be old (former) @KUHoops players but WE’VE STILL GOT YOUNG!



🔵Kevin Young, welcome to Mass Street🔴@KevinYoung40 joins an already LOADED squad. Get tickets to see us play: https://t.co/7lVUNMvSVW pic.twitter.com/o4oCLODhuy — MassStreetTBT (@MassStreetTBT) July 6, 2023

Young played for the Jayhawks for two seasons from 2011-13 after playing transferring from Loyola-Marymount. He played in 36 games in 2012-13, starting the majority of them, averaging 7.8 points/game and 6.8 rebounds/game.

Mass Street TBT, head coached by Marcus Morris and assisted by his brother Markieff, already consists of former KU stars like Keith Langford, Thomas Robinson, Tyshawn Taylor, Wayne Selden Jr., Devon Dotson, Dedric Lawson and more. To see the full roster, click HERE.

Their first game will be July 19 at 8:00 p.m. against ‘We Are D3′ at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita.

