KHP reports spike in holiday activity over previous years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol saw a dramatic increase in reporting activity over the 2023 Independence Day holiday weekend.

KHP released its annual report, citing 31 DUI arrests, 1,142 speed citations, 180 seatbelt citations, and 1,085 motorists needing assistance. Each category represented an increase over the last two years, the DUI’s checking in nearly two-thirds over those figures.

KHP also worked two fatal crashes. Neither involved alcohol. You can see the full report below.

The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, June 30 through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.



The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, June 30 through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.



See media release for more information. pic.twitter.com/IDeZToHEEg — KS Highway Patrol (@kshighwaypatrol) July 5, 2023

