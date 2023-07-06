KDOT pilot program focuses on reducing fatalities in four safety corridors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) pilot program focuses on reducing fatalities in four corridors.

KDOT officials said motorists traveling four stretches of highway across Kansas will now see increased traffic safety messaging and new signage as part of the Safety Corridor Pilot Program.

According to officials with KDOT, the pilot program is a five-year initiative to reduce fatalities and serious injuries in four selected safety corridors. Increased law enforcement, traffic safety education campaigns, low-cost engineering improvements and a review of emergency response issues are part of the comprehensive approach of the program’s goals. Road users traveling the safety corridors will see new warning signs, such as “Safety Corridor - Increased Enforcement.”

KDOT officials indicated the safety corridors were selected based on a history of fatal and serious injury crashes, availability of additional law enforcement and input from local transportation safety partners. From 2016 to 2021, over 500 crashes occurred on these corridors resulting in 35 deaths and 68 serious injuries. In early 2023, meetings were held with area traffic safety partners to discuss issues, make recommendations and develop an overall plan. The four corridors include:

I-135: Sedgwick and Harvey counties, from 53rd Street in Park City to Exit 34 in North Newton.

S. 24: Pottawatomie County, from St. Marys west to Manhattan.

S. 83/50: Finney County, from Plymell north through Garden City and west to the Holcomb exit.

S. 69: Crawford County, from the U.S. 400 junction north through Frontenac and Pittsburg to the U.S. 160 junction.

KDOT officials noted that the Safety Corridor Pilot Program is a strategic initiative of the Drive To Zero (DTZ) Coalition. As such, partnering organizations in the Drive To Zero Coalition will support the program with initial and long-term safety messaging to area communities and their organization’s customers.

According to KDOT officials, Drive To Zero Coalition is an executive-level body representing state and federal agencies, advocacy organizations, the private sector and the Kansas House and Senate Transportation Committees. The coalition’s objective is to reduce fatalities and serious injury crashes on Kansas roadways.

“Cisco is proud to be part of the DTZ Coalition and its educational effort seeking to mitigate risky driving behaviors, including speeding, not wearing a seat belt, impairment and distraction,” said Joel Keller, Account Manager for Cisco’s Heartland Region. “The state’s leadership in this ongoing campaign has been critical, and through the DTZ Coalition the private sector can share unique expertise and leverage state-of-the-art technologies to complement educational awareness. Creating a cultural change in driving behaviors not only along the corridors but state-wide saves lives, strengthening families, businesses and communities.”

KDOT officials noted the pilot program will continue until 2028. Secondary educational messages in schools and businesses along the four corridors will be distributed beginning in August. For more information, visit the corridor website.

