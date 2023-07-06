KBI issues statewide silver alert for missing Liberal man

SEWARD COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Liberal Police Department issued a statewide silver alert for a missing Liberal man.

KBI officials said the whereabouts of Ricky Moore, 71, are unknown and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

According to KBI officials, Moore was last seen leaving his residence near 14th St. and N. New York Ave. around 6:30 a.m. on July 3 in Liberal, Kan. He has not been seen or heard from since then. Moore did not show up to work or to other activities that he frequents, which is unlike him. He does not own a vehicle. Officers believe he may no longer be in the area.

KBI officials indicated Moore is a black male who is around 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Moore walks with a cane due to concerns with his balance.

KBI officials said to call 911 immediately if you see Moore. If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call the Liberal Police Department/Seward County Communications at (620) 626-0141.

