Kansas auditors cite minor weaknesses in ‘mostly adequate’ state election practices

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State auditors say Kansas’ election protocols are generally safe, but could use some minor improvements.

The Kansas Legislative Division of Post Audit reviewed election policies and practices in 13 counties, mostly finding computer and overall security practices to be effective. But, their report does note some inadequacies regarding voting and tabulation machine security.

They say that could be improved with standardized policies and reviews from the Secretary of State’s Office. That sentiment was echoed Thursday by members of the Legislative Post Audit Committee.

“It seems to me that having a unified, at least ‘these are Kansas’ best practices, we’re not forcing you to use them but this is what we deem as a list,’” Rep. Kristey Williams explained, “would have been very helpful especially to new clerks and especially small counties that don’t have the resources themselves.”

You can watch the full Committee hearing below:

The Secretary of State’s Office responded to the review stating its commitment to working with county election officials to ensure best practices. However, the varying size and other differences in all 105 counties across the state create different needs for each one, which are generally left to those county officials to determine.

The Secretary of State’s Office appreciates the LPA’s work in preparing the audit report reviewing Kansas’s policies and practices surrounding election security, and their understanding of the complexities, and the variances within the scope of state law, under which counties conduct elections. While the agency serves as a resource for county election officials (CEOs), ultimately, CEOs are independently elected officials who have discretion to conduct elections, within the scope of law and regulation, in a manner that best meets the unique needs of their county.

The audit reviewed certain best practices and state laws regarding election security in 13 Kansas counties. The audit recognizes, and the agency agrees, that many factors influence county election security practices, most notably, that the size and resources of a county are key drivers of practices across counties. CEOs are in the best position to assess the security within their county, and structure their election security practices accordingly. However, the Secretary of State’s Office agrees there are areas where election security policies and procedures may be strengthened, such as ensuring counties maintain an inventory of election results media, and is committed to proactively working with CEOs as detailed in the recommendation responses below.

Secretary of State's Office Response to Post Audit Report

The Legislative post audit Report is available here.

