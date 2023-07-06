K-State researcher joins study on dark energy, how it has changed

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is now connected to a study that will tell researchers what dark energy is and how it has changed throughout history.

Kansas State University says that Lado Samushia, associate professor of physics in its College of Arts and Sciences, has joined a study of the mysterious force behind dark energy - what fuels the universe’s expansion.

K-State indicated that researchers are using the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument - DESI - at the Kitt Peak National Observatory in Tucson to map more than 40 million galaxies quasars and stars. The experiment is under the management of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

According to the university, the collaboration recently released its first batch of data and published a set of papers related to the early release. The papers include early measurements of galaxy clustering, studies of rare objects and descriptions of the instrument and survey operations.

“Our team analyzed properties of two types of galaxies — luminous red galaxies and the galaxies that have quasi-stellar objects in their center — and saw very clearly that the luminous red galaxies gain mass and acquire fewer satellite galaxies with time,” said Hanyu Zhang, K-State doctoral student in physics supervised by Samushia, a lead author of the paper. “These insights provide valuable illumination on the physics involved in the evolution of massive galaxies.”

K-State said DESI uses 5,000 robotic positioners to move optical fibers that catch light from objects millions or billions of light years away. It is the most powerful multi-object survey spectrograph and can capture more than 100,000 galaxies in one night. The light tells researchers the distance of objects which allows them to build a 3D cosmic map.

As the universe expands, the University said it stretches light’s wavelength to give it a more red ting. The wavelength stretch is known as redshift. The farther a galaxy is, the bigger the redshift.

K-State indicated that DESI specializes in the collection of redshifts that can be used to solve some of the biggest puzzles - what is dark energy and how has it changed throughout the universe’s history?

