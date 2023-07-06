K-State partners with sports agency for naming rights of Bramlage Coliseum

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Athletics has announced a partnership with Independent Sports and Entertainment (ISE) Thursday, July 6 to identify possible naming rights for Bramlage Coliseum.

The move comes after a successful season of K-State Athletics with the football team winning the 2022 Big 12 Championship, the men’s basketball team making the Elite Eight under first-year coach and Naismith Coach of the Year Jerome Tang and the women’s basketball team projected to make a deep run with the return of All-American Ayoka Lee.

According to K-State Athletics, ISE is a sports marketing agency focusing on generating revenue for sports and entertainment organizations. They are heavily involved in college venue naming rights that have run six searches in the past 18 months, generating $130 million to university partners.

According to their website, they partner with other schools, such as West Virginia, Ole Miss, Cal and Vanderbilt, as well as sports organizations like ESPN, the College Football Playoff, the WNBA, various college football bowl games, and more.

“We are excited to work with ISE on this incredible opportunity as we continue to identify ways to advance our athletics program,” said Athletics Director Gene Taylor. “As we move forward in the Big 12 Conference, it is crucial that we continue to explore new avenues of revenue to then invest back into our student-athletes and their experience at K-State. We had a great conversation with the Bramlage family and as this process unfolds, we will continue to inform them of our progress and all potential naming ideas and options. They also know that in ISE, we have a partner that shares the same vision and understanding of the culture here at K-State.”

“ISE is honored to lead this search for the right coliseum naming rights partner at K-State,” said Owen Shull, Executive Vice President of ISE Properties. “We look to partner with universities with strong leadership and a commitment to make the partnership fully integrated across campus and in concert with their multi-media rights partner. We have both at K-State and are excited to work with President Linton, Gene Taylor, Coach Tang, Coach Mittie, and K-State Sports Properties to make it happen.”

Bramlage Coliseum has housed K-State’s men’s and women’s basketball teams since 1988, with both teams winning over 70% of home games since its opening.

