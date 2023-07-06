K-State No. 2, KU No. 9 in Big 12 football preseason poll

IRVING, Tex. (WIBW) - After announcing their Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team Wednesday, the Big 12 has released the media’s preseason poll Thursday, July 6. It is their first ever vote for the Big 12 with 14 teams.

Kansas State is voted into the second spot with 14 first-place votes. The Wildcats finished 10-4 in 2022 with a 7-2 conference record before defeating TCU in the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington, Tex.

Kansas is voted to finish in 9th place in the Big 12. The Jayhawks were projected to finish in last in the 2022 poll, but finished 8th after going 6-7 on the season with a 3-6 conference record.

Texas picked up the first place position with 41 first-place votes. It is the first time since the Big 12 Conference was in a division-less format that the Longhorns were voted as the best in the conference’s preseason polls.

Below are the complete preseason standings. The numbers in parenthesis represent first-place votes.

Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

Texas (41) Kansas State (14) Oklahoma (4) Texas Tech (4) TCU (3) Baylor Oklahoma State (1) UCF Kansas Iowa State BYU Houston Cincinnati West Virginia

