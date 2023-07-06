K-18 crash caused by attempt to pass on shoulder, one hospitalized

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An attempt to pass a pickup truck on the shoulder of a highway near Manhattan ended with one person in the hospital and one driver with a citation.

The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 186 on Fort Riley Blvd. - K-18 Highway - with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2013 Toyota Tacoma driven by Charles Danley, 27, of Fort Riley, had attempted to pass a 2016 Ram 1500 driven by Herbert Havens, 19, of Zanesville, Ohio.

RCPD noted that Danley attempted to pass Havens on the shoulder as the pair was headed west. The maneuver caused the two vehicles to collide.

Officials indicated that Havens’ pickup slid off the road and hit a guard rail. A female passenger in his vehicle was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital with neck pain.

RCPD also said Danley was issued a citation for improper driving on a landed roadway and reckless driving.

