Historic military plane to offer views of Topeka from above in July

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A plane that played a large part in D-Day will make a stop in Topeka in July and will offer views of the Capital City from above.

Leaders at Topeka’s Combat Air Museum announced on Thursday, July 6, that the aircraft which led the main airborne invasion of Normand on June 5, 1944, will make a stop in the Capital City.

Director Kevin Drewelowe said the Combat Air Museum at Topeka Regional Airport/Forbes Field, 7016 SE Forbes Ave., will host tours and flights of “That’s All, Brother,” between July 10 and 13. The Douglas C-47 was built in Oklahoma City and led more than 800 other planes just like it to drop more than 13,000 paratroopers into battle on D-Day.

Officials noted that the Commemorative Air Force acquired “That’s All, Brother” in 2015 and completely restored it. The plane flew to France in 2019 with a handful of other C-47s for the 75th anniversary of D-Day. The Commemorative Air Force plans a return flight to France for the 80th anniversary in 2024.

The Museum said once admission is paid, visitors will be able to tour or even take a flight on “That’s All, Brother.” Tours will cost an extra $10 for adults, $50 for children under 12 and $20 for a family of up to five members. Tours for World War II or Korean War veterans as well as those who currently serve the military will be free.

Officials indicated that a 20-25 minute flight will also be offered for an extra $275.

According to the Museum, “That’s All, Brother” is currently on a tour of the Midwest. It is operated by the Central Texas Wing of the Commemorative Air Force in San Marcos, Texas. It is set to arrive in the Capital City on Monday morning, July 10.

