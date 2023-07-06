Explosion heard in Downtown Lawrence found to be “fireworks”

Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Lawrence Police Department - FILE(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - An explosion heard in Downtown Lawrence has been found to be “fireworks” that were thrown down a storm drain.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, officials heard an explosion coming from the downtown area and witnessed a group gather.

A short investigation into the sound found that the suspects had thrown “what they call fireworks, but sounded like dynamite” down a storm drain.

Shortly after, LPD noted that another was thrown near the bridge at 2nd and Locust St.

Officials said downtown cameras were used to locate the suspect vehicle. The driver and passenger, who are from Tonganoxie, have been contacted and a report has been submitted to the court to request official charges.

While the incident may have been alarming, LPD said no injuries were reported as a result. Officials also continue to evaluate the storm drain for any possible damage.

