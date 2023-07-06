Emporia man remains jailed in Wichita, accused of child sex crimes

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man remains behind bars in Wichita as he stands accused of raping a child under the age of 14.

KVOE reports that on June 19, the Wichita Police Department arrested John R. Burton, 55, of Emporia, for alleged child sex crimes after he was found in the 1200 block of S. Emporia St.

Burton was booked into the Sedgwick Co. Jail on the rape of a child under the age of 14 and aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14. As of Thursday, July 6, he remains behind bars on a $250,000 bond with no court appearance yet set.

The Emporia Police Department has confirmed it continues to aid in the investigation which remains ongoing in Wichita. Additional details remain pending.

