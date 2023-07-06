Emporia man remains jailed in Wichita, accused of child sex crimes

John Burton
John Burton(Sedgwick Co. Jail)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man remains behind bars in Wichita as he stands accused of raping a child under the age of 14.

KVOE reports that on June 19, the Wichita Police Department arrested John R. Burton, 55, of Emporia, for alleged child sex crimes after he was found in the 1200 block of S. Emporia St.

Burton was booked into the Sedgwick Co. Jail on the rape of a child under the age of 14 and aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14. As of Thursday, July 6, he remains behind bars on a $250,000 bond with no court appearance yet set.

The Emporia Police Department has confirmed it continues to aid in the investigation which remains ongoing in Wichita. Additional details remain pending.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collin Butter
Investigation into string of auto thefts, burglaries nets arrest of Topeka man
Topeka Police responded to a local hospital after an individual arrived with gunshot wounds.
TPD investigate after person shows up at hospital with gunshot wounds
One person was seriously injured in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon on US-40 highway just...
One seriously injured in head-on crash Tuesday east of Topeka on US-40
Matt and Jen Campbell continue to recover from a lightning strike that struck them on June 30,...
Lightning, tragedy strike Wamego family as community comes together in support

Latest News

13 News This Morning Weather Recap
Raymond Barker
Possible stabbing in Central Topeka leads to man’s arrest for alleged attack
Terence Foster
One arrested after downtown fistfight evolves into threats with a firearm
FILE
Emergency crews to host violence training at Manhattan elementary school