Emergency crews to host violence training at Manhattan elementary school

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency personnel in Riley Co. want the public to be aware of a joint training exercise to be held at a Manhattan elementary school.

The Riley County Police Department says that personnel from Manhattan Fire and Riley Co. EMS will join other emergency service partners in an active violence training exercise. The event is set to be held over a 3-day period and will focus on streamlining interagency cooperation during a crisis situation.

“This type of realistic training is designed to give our officers the knowledge, skills, and confidence necessary to resolve a terrible situation like this,” Tim Schuck, RCPD Lieutenant and Active Violence Training Instructor said. “We train our officers for these situations so if they find themselves in the actual position, it isn’t the first time they’ve experienced it. Beyond stopping the threat, we have to be able to quickly link up with fire and EMS to get help to victims as soon as possible. This training gives everyone, from officers to EMS and fire personnel, the opportunity to work together in a stressful, realistic environment.”

Officials noted that the training will be held at Amanda Arnold Elementary School between July 10 and 12. Signage will designate the area as a temporary training site to remind the community there is no present danger to the public.

“USD 383 is grateful that our community emergency response partners are willing to train in our school buildings,” Michele Jones, USD 383 Director of Communications and School Safety said. “This training benefits everyone involved and will especially benefit the students of USD 383 if a real-life situation would ever occur. We have teachers and other building staff who will be watching and participating in the training. It is important for our staff to understand how RCPD, MFD, EMS, and other emergency services coordinate and cooperate during an emergency response.”

RCPD extended its thanks to Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 for its willingness to help with planning, preparation and hosting the event.

